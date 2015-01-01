|
Seposo XT. Asian J. Psychiatry 2021; 60: e102660.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
rom 2010, number of suicide deaths have been decreasing in Japan, up until the discovery of SARS-CoV-2, or clinically referred to as COVID-19, on December 2019 in Wuhan, China (Zhou et al., 2020). The unprecedented global spread of the disease has prompted the World Health Organization (WHO) to classify the disease as a pandemic. Several countries imposed national lockdowns, initiated mass testing, introduced quarantine classifications and new lifestyle regulations with the hope to control the pandemic (Han et al., 2020). Japan is no exception; the country implemented a nationwide state of emergency from April to May (Tanaka and Okamoto, 2021). While movement restrictions have been in place, together with limited indoor/outdoor activities and the reduced economic activity, it was inevitable that the mental health of several populations may have been compromised (Gunnell et al., 2020). In this research letter, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on suicide risk in Japan was elucidated using an 11-year, prefecture-specific, monthly data.
