Abstract

It has been one year since COVID-19 took the world by surprise imposing fundamental restrictions to every aspect of daily life across the globe. Even with the vaccine's anticipated impact on preventing the spread of the disease there will be long lasting health, economic, developmental and social impacts of COVID-19. The true extent of the effects of COVID-19 is largely unknown and understanding and intervening in the sequelae will demand scientific and practice excellence. There are examples of child welfare systems responding to these challenges with innovative policies that reflect the best interests of the child. In Canada, there were several jurisdictions where there was an immediate stop to youth aging out of care. McMaster University's Violence-Evidence-Guidance-Action (VEGA) Project is an evidence-based open access interactive curriculum for learning how to recognize and safely respond to family violence. With the focus on COVID infection, the opportunities and responsibilities of professionals to safeguard children need to become a priority of healthcare providers.



Acknowledging the adverse consequences of COVID-19 for children, families and communities worldwide, Child Abuse & Neglect continues its efforts to bring you the most advanced and groundbreaking empirical knowledge on the protection of children from maltreatment during COVID-19...

