Moore SK, Saunders EC, McLeman B, Metcalf SA, Walsh O, Bell K, Meier A, Marsch LA. Int. J. Drug Policy 2021; 95: e103259.
BACKGROUND: New Hampshire (NH) ranked first for fentanyl- and all opioid-related overdose deaths per capita from 2014 to 2016 and third in 2017 with no rate reduction from the previous year relative to all other states in the US. In response to the opioid crisis in NH, Manchester Fire Department (MFD), the state's largest city fire department, launched the Safe Station program in 2016 in partnership with other community organizations. This community-based response to the crisis-described as a connection to recovery-focuses on reducing barriers to accessing resources for people with substance use and related problems. The study aim is to characterize the multi-organizational partnerships and workflow of the Safe Station model and identify key components that are engaging, effective, replicable, and sustainable.
Language: en
Opioids; Recovery; Community-based; Consolidated framework for implementation research (CFIR); Mixed methods