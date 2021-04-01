|
Dillon KH, Van Voorhees EE, Elbogen EB, Beckham JC, Calhoun PS. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2021; 138: 375-379.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
An association has been found between cannabis use disorder (CUD) and violence in several clinical populations, including veterans with posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and there is evidence that CUD has been increasing among veterans since September 11, 2001. There is also evidence that some veterans may be attempting to self-medicate psychological problems including PTSD and aggression with cannabis, despite the lack of safety and efficacy data supporting this use. To date, however, the association between CUD and aggression has yet to be examined in a large, non-clinic sample of veterans. The present study examined the association between cannabis use disorder, anger, aggressive urges, and difficulty controlling violence in a large sample of Iraq/Afghanistan-era veterans (N = 3028).
Language: en
Violence; Anger; Aggression; Veterans; Cannabis use disorder