Abstract

Attentional, executive, and memory processes play a pivotal role in time perception. As acute or chronic alcohol consumption influences these processes, it should also modify time perception. We systematically reviewed and critically assessed all existing studies on time perception among alcohol drinkers, following the PICOS procedure and PRISMA guidelines. We selected 31 articles, distributed across four populations (i.e., alcohol intoxication, binge/heavy drinking, severe alcohol use disorder [SAUD], and Korsakoff syndrome). Several studies suggested the overestimation or underestimation of time during alcohol intoxication. No direct effect of binge/heavy drinking was observed on time perception, while studies on SAUD reported conflicting results. Participants with Korsakoff syndrome exhibited globally impaired time perception and marked deficits in associated cognitive abilities. This systematic review suggests that alcohol consumption affects time perception only when specific cognitive processes are depleted. However, because of to the methodological limitations of existing studies, no firm conclusion can be drawn. Guidelines and perspectives to advance the field are proposed.

