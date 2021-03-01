Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Research examining sleep and concussion symptoms following sport-related concussion (SRC) is limited by retrospective self-report rather than objective data from wearable technology and real-time symptom report. The purpose of this study is to use actigraphy and ecological momentary assessment (EMA) to examine the relationship between sleep parameters and next day symptoms.



METHODS: Seventeen athletes (47.1%F) aged 12-19 (15.35+/-2.09) years (<72 hours post-SRC) wore Actigraph GT3x+ to measure nighttime sleep and completed post-concussion symptom scales (PCSS) three times via mobile EMA, resulting in a range of 91-177 observations for each outcome. Generalized linear mixed models, utilizing independent variables of sleep efficiency (SE%: ratio of awake time to sleep time) and total sleep time (TST) examined the associations between nightly sleep and symptoms next-day and throughout recovery.



RESULTS: SE% (IRR.97, 95%CI:.95,.99, P=.009) and TST (IRR.91, 95%CI:.84,.999, P = .047) were negatively associated with next day night symptoms. The negative relationship between SE% and the cognitive-migraine-fatigue (CMF) factor was significant for next day/night symptoms (P = .01), while TST was associated with symptom severity for the affective symptom factor (P = .015). Sleep was negatively associated with total symptoms and afternoon symptoms in Week 1 and total, morning, afternoon, and night symptoms in Week 2 (ps=.001-.021) of recovery.



CONCLUSION: Sleep was negatively associated with symptoms the next day, especially late in the day and among CMF and emotional symptoms. The relationship between sleep and symptom burden was strongest in the subacute stage of concussion recovery, highlighting the potential importance of sleep intervention post-injury.

