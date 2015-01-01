|
van der Burgt MCA, Beekman ATF, Hoogendoorn AW, Berkelmans G, Franx G, Gilissen R. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
PURPOSE: In 2017, the European Alliance against Depression (EAAD) programme was introduced in the Netherlands through the creation of six local Suicide Prevention Action Networks (SUPRANET Community). This programme consists of interventions on four levels: (1) a public awareness campaign, (2) training local gatekeepers, (3) targeting high-risk persons in the community and (4) training of primary care professionals. This study aims to gain insight into the effectiveness of the SUPRANET programme on attitudinal changes in the general public by studying the exposure-response relationship.
Suicide prevention; Help-seeking behaviour; Attitudinal change; Multilevel intervention; SUPRANET