Abstract

The purpose of this study was to report baseline values for the SCAT5 in NCAA Division I collegiate student-athletes, while also evaluating if sex, health diagnoses, or sport type influenced baseline performance. A sample of 462 collegiate student-athletes (212 females, 250 males, (19.21±1.32 years)) completed the SCAT5 prior to the 2017-18, 2018-19 or 2019-20 athletic seasons. Descriptive statistics were reported for symptom total (22 possible), symptom severity (132 possible), orientation (5 possible), immediate memory (30 possible), concentration (5 possible), delayed recall (10 possible), total SAC score (50 possible), 3 mBESS stances (10 possible), and mBESS score (30 possible). Separate Mann-Whitney U tests were conducted to identify sex, health diagnoses (concussion history, ADD/ADHD, depression/anxiety), and sport type (contact, non-contact) differences for all SCAT5 components. Alpha level was set a priori <.05. Student-athletes reported 1.96± 3.37 symptoms with a severity of 3.43±7.63, and an overall SAC score of 35.14±5.23 (orientation 4.96±0.20, immediate memory 20.18±3.40, concentration 3.60±1.14, delayed recall 6.41±1.94). Student-athletes participating in contact sports, had ADD/ADHD, or depression/anxiety reported more symptoms and at greater severity (p=<.001-.01). Those with ADD/ADHD performed worse on mBESS (p=.01-.03). No sex differences were found for any SCAT5 components (p=.08-.90). This study presents reference values for the SCAT5 by sex, health diagnoses, and sport type. Healthcare professionals may utilize these normative values when individual baseline references are unavailable.

