Covassin Tracey, Bretzin Abigail C., Japinga Anne, Teachnor-Hauk Destiny, Nogle Sally. Athl. Train. Sports Health Care 2019; 11(3): 124-130.

(Copyright © 2019, Charles B. Slack Publishing)

10.3928/19425864-20180710-01

PURPOSE:To examine the prevalence, sex differences, and relationship between symptoms of depression and seasonal affective disorder (SAD) in collegiate student-athletes.

METHODS:All freshman student-athletes completed the Beck Depression Inventory-II and the modified Seasonal Affective Pattern Questionnaire as part of their pre-participation physical examinations.

RESULTS:Two hundred ninety-six incoming collegiate student-athletes (male = 125, female = 171) participated in this study. A total of 5% of student-athletes reported mild or greater depression, but 16.2% reported a history of SAD and 10.8% reported subsyndromal SAD.

RESULTS indicated a significant positive correlation between symptoms of depression and SAD (r = 0.88, P =.001). Male student-athletes reported more SAD symptoms (P =.016) compared to females, but there were no sex differences in symptoms of depression (P =.31).

CONCLUSIONS:This study suggests the majority of freshman student-athletes have a higher prevalence of a history of SAD and a lower prevalence of symptoms of depression compared to previous research. Sports medicine professionals should monitor student-athletes who demonstrate symptoms of depression and SAD.[Athletic Training & Sports Health Care. 2019;11(3):124-130.]


