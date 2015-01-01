SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Klein JL, Bailey DJS, Cooper DT. Criminol. Crim. Just. Law Soc. 2020; 21(3): 69-86.

(Copyright © 2020, Western Society of Criminology, Seattle University, Department of Criminal Justice)

unavailable

unavailable

The post-conviction experiences of registered sex offenders tend to be a difficult experience associated with a variety of unintended consequences including social isolation and harassment. Those consequences result, in part, from community members' perceptions of this offender group and fear associated with their crimes. Framed within the construct of a perpetual style moral panic, the current study seeks to examine whether prior attitudes and beliefs regarding SORN legislation are significant predictors of the Community Attitudes Toward Sex Offenders (CATSO) Scale. Furthermore, the study seeks to examine whether the elements of Cohen's moral panic can stand alone in the prediction of the CATSO scale.

RESULTS of the study, future research needs, and policy implications are discussed.


