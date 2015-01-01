|
Citation
|
Yan Z. Hum. Behav. Emerg. Technol. 2020; 2(4): 410-415.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
How modern humans behave with digital technologies? This is a basic science question that is both important and complex. To answer this question with a top-down approach, this article outlines a basic model with four elements and three pathways. As demonstrated in the discussion of five theoretical and empirical research examples, the basic model offers a meta-explanation, explaining major contributions of these studies to the current understanding of human behavior with technologies. It provides a simple yet flexible framework, integrating various theoretical and empirical works into a coherent intellectual structure with complexity and parsimony in order to develop a scientific answer to the basic question. It is included with a brief discussion of future research directions.
Language: en