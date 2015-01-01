Abstract

The internet of battlefield things (IoBT) is an innovative technology for improving the operational effectiveness of military systems. It is a network of sensors, wearables, and IoT devices that makes use of cloud and edge computing to create a coherent combat force, connect warfighters with smart technology in armor, radios, weapons, and other objects. To ensure the cybersecurity of IoBT, it is a critical mission to have a systematic understanding of the cyberattack and cyber defense. This article offers an insightful review in order to improve cybersecurity awareness and advance the development of appropriate security mechanisms from both cybersecurity and IoBT perspective. The review characterizes three common types of cyberattacks and three common types of cyber defenses across the military field. Multiple entry-points and single device hacking behavior, unmanned aerial vehicles controlled risks, and collateral damage forms three main crucial attacks to military cyberspace. Comply to connect, blockchain, and artificial cyber hunters are three major types of cyber defense strategies that increase cybersecurity efficiency across current and emerging operational environments.

