Abstract

Social Media Self-Control Failure (SMSCF) is the tendency of the individual to use social media in situations even when it coincides with other important goals. SMSCF causes aggression in the user. Current research analyses that the SMSCF leads to aggression in an individual as well as to its social network. The data have been collected by participants about their friends. It has been proved that SMSCF causes aggression in the individual, which is ultimately transmitted to their associated individuals. Furthermore, it has been examined that the individuals not having the tendency of SMSCF become more aggressive when they are connected to individuals who have SMSCF. Social media usage has been considered as a means of losing focus from work, thus, causing procrastination leading to frustration. The findings of the study can help in decreasing aggression from society at large.

Language: en