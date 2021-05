Abstract

BACKGROUND:Personality psychopathology, substance abuse, family of origin experiences, and patriarchal attitudes are variables associated with intimate partner violence.



AIM:This pilot study aimed to explore clinical and personality profiles and psychosocial variables in a small cohort of male perpetrators of intimate partner violence.



METHODology:20 men from informal settlements presenting to crisis counseling centers in Mumbai were administered the Millon Clinical Mulitiaxial Inventory III, the Revised Conflict Tactics Scale Short Form, and the Attitudes toward Women scale.



RESULTS:Millon Clinical Mulitiaxial Inventory III profiles and scores on Grossman Facet scales suggest personality psychopathology in the profiles of 95% of the men, and 85% reported anxiety. Less than 20% reported substance abuse. The men reported mutuality of violence in the relationship and espoused moderately liberal attitudes toward women. 55% of them reported violence in the family of origin.



CONCLUSION:Our findings are helpful in providing therapeutic pointers for working with male perpetrators of violence.

Language: en