Abstract

BACKGROUND:Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) have complex relationship with mental health and intimate partner violence (IPV) causing community health concern among adolescents and young adults. Women encounter behavioral, psychological, and reproductive health consequences of violence affecting across their lifespan.



AIM:To determine IPV anxiety and depression in women with STIs.



METHODS and materials:It is a hospital-based cross-sectional study. A total of 115 consecutive females between 18 and 45 years of age who attended STI clinic were enrolled. Sociodemographic details were collected by semi-structured pro forma. IPV was assessed by World Health Organization violence against women instrument; Hamilton Anxiety Rating Scale and Hamilton Depression Rating Scale were applied to assess severity of anxiety and depression.



RESULTS:Mean age of subjects was 31.21 ± 9.08 years. About 55% of the patients had history of IPV. Psychiatric comorbidities noted in 66% of patients. The odds of IPV were more with history of child abuse, suicidal ideation, and substance abuse in husband.



CONCLUSION:IPV, anxiety, and depression in STI are in the primitive stage of validation due to associated stigma and lack of awareness. It is high time to divulge dormant triggering factors to protect vulnerable population. Current research should focus on education and women empowerment to prevent STI and mental health issues.

Language: en