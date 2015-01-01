Abstract

Traffic accidents are also caused by bad weather such as rainfall, snowfall, and strong winds. The purpose of this study is to analyze accident data for traffic accidents that occurred during rainfall, especially for expressways nationwide, to identify the major factors that affect the severity of injury. This study applied the ordered probit model assuming a standard normal distribution for the error term of the utility function. As the main explanatory variables of the model, weather conditions, road geometry, traffic flow data, and accident vehicle characteristics data were used. In particular, these data were linked to the standard node link in 5 minutes in time for spatiotemporal subdivision. As a result, there were 1,505 accident data that could be used for analysis at 715 links nationwide. Stata 13.0 was used for model fitting and coefficient estimation. As a result, it was found that the severity of injury was significantly affected by accidents when multiple cars were involved in an accident, when trucks were involved, when the wind speed was more than 4m per second, and when the road was downhill.





교통사고는 강우, 강설, 강풍 등 기상 악천후가 원인이 되어 발생하기도 한다. 본 연구는 전국 고속도로를 대상으로 특히 강우 시 발생한 교통사고를 대상으로 사고자료를 분석하여 부상 심각도에 영향을 미치는 주요요인을 파악하는데 목적이 있다. 본 연구는 효용함수(Utility function)의 오류항에 대해 표준 정규분포를 가정한 순서형 프로빗모형(Ordered Probit)을 적용하였다. 모형의 주요 설명변수로는 기상상황, 도로 기하구조, 교통류 자료, 사고 차량특성 자료를 사용하였다. 특히 이들 자료는 시공간적 세분화를 위해 시간적으로 5분 단위 자료를 표준노드링크에 연계하였다. 그 결과 전국 715개 링크에서 분석에 사용할 수 있었던 사고자료는 1,505건이다. 모형 적합 및 계수 추정은 Stata 13.0을 이용하였다. 결과적으로 부상 심각도는 복수의 차가 사고와 관련될 때, 화물차가 연관되는 경우, 풍속이 초속 4m 이상인 경우, 도로가 내리막인 경우 사고에 영향을 유의미한 영향을 받는 것으로 나타났다.

