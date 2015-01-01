|
Citation
Lee, Seon-yeong, Chung Y, Han,Sangjin. J. Transp. Res. 2020; 27(1): 1-11.
Vernacular Title
순서형 프로빗모형을 이용한 강우 시 고속도로 교통사고 심각도 분석
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Korea Transport Institute)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Traffic accidents are also caused by bad weather such as rainfall, snowfall, and strong winds. The purpose of this study is to analyze accident data for traffic accidents that occurred during rainfall, especially for expressways nationwide, to identify the major factors that affect the severity of injury. This study applied the ordered probit model assuming a standard normal distribution for the error term of the utility function. As the main explanatory variables of the model, weather conditions, road geometry, traffic flow data, and accident vehicle characteristics data were used. In particular, these data were linked to the standard node link in 5 minutes in time for spatiotemporal subdivision. As a result, there were 1,505 accident data that could be used for analysis at 715 links nationwide. Stata 13.0 was used for model fitting and coefficient estimation. As a result, it was found that the severity of injury was significantly affected by accidents when multiple cars were involved in an accident, when trucks were involved, when the wind speed was more than 4m per second, and when the road was downhill.
Language: ko