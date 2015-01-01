|
Lee, Soong-Bong, Jung D, Kim， Dong-ho, Jang， Jae-Min. J. Transp. Res. 2020; 27(3): 1-15.
고속도로 교통사고 처리시간 예측을 위한 hybrid모형 개발
(Copyright © 2020, Korea Transport Institute)
It is very difficult to predict non-repetitive traffic congestion during highway traffic accidents, but it is important to accurately predict traffic accident handling time in an efficient manner in order to minimize enormous cost loss caused by road capacity reduction. Traffic accident handling time refers to the time from when the working vehicle arrives at the site after the accident until the traffic accident is terminated. In previous studies, traffic accident handling time was determined by various causes such as traffic flow conditions, accident characteristics, geometry, and environmental conditions, so there was a limitation in accurately predicting. In this study, a hybrid model that fused decision trees and data-based nonparametric models (KNN) among the models applied in previous studies was developed to compensate for the shortcomings of individual models. Proposed a method for it. When the model developed in this study (remove outliers) was compared with the decision tree used in the previous study, it was analyzed that MAPE improved by 9.4%, MAE by 2.2 minutes, and HR() by 5.4%. The model developed in this study improved accuracy compared to the existing models, but showed a limit of underestimation when the traffic accident handling time was high. For future application in the field, continuous research is needed to improve model accuracy.
Language: ko