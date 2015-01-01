Abstract

It is very difficult to predict non-repetitive traffic congestion during highway traffic accidents, but it is important to accurately predict traffic accident handling time in an efficient manner in order to minimize enormous cost loss caused by road capacity reduction. Traffic accident handling time refers to the time from when the working vehicle arrives at the site after the accident until the traffic accident is terminated. In previous studies, traffic accident handling time was determined by various causes such as traffic flow conditions, accident characteristics, geometry, and environmental conditions, so there was a limitation in accurately predicting. In this study, a hybrid model that fused decision trees and data-based nonparametric models (KNN) among the models applied in previous studies was developed to compensate for the shortcomings of individual models. Proposed a method for it. When the model developed in this study (remove outliers) was compared with the decision tree used in the previous study, it was analyzed that MAPE improved by 9.4%, MAE by 2.2 minutes, and HR() by 5.4%. The model developed in this study improved accuracy compared to the existing models, but showed a limit of underestimation when the traffic accident handling time was high. For future application in the field, continuous research is needed to improve model accuracy.



고속도로 교통사고 시 비반복적으로 발생하는 교통혼잡을 예측하는 것은 매우 어렵지만, 도로 용량 감소로 인해 발생하는 막대한 비용 손실 최소화를 위해서는 효율적인 방법으로 교통사고 처리시간을 정확하게 예측하는 것이 중요하다. 교통사고 처리시간은 사고발생 후 작업차량이 현장에 도착한 이후부터 교통사고를 종료시킬 때 까지 시간을 의미한다. 기존연구에서 교통사고 처리시간은 교통류상태, 사고특성, 기하구조, 환경상태 등 다양한 원인에 의해 결정되므로, 정확하게 예측하는데 한계가 있었다. 본 연구에서는 개별 모형들의 단점을 보완할 수 있도록 기존 연구에서 적용한 모형들 중에 의사결정나무와 데이터 기반의 비모수모형(KNN)을 융합한 하이브리드(hybrid) 모형을 개발하였고, 추가적으로 과거이력자료 이상치 제거를 위한 방법을 제안하였다. 본 연구에서 개발된 모형(이상치 제거)을 기존연구에서 활용된 의사결정나무와 비교하였을 때 MAPE는 9.4%, MAE는 2.2분 , HR()은 5.4% 개선되는 것으로 분석되었다. 본 연구에서 개발된 모형은 기존 모형들에 비해 정확도는 향상되었으나, 교통사고 처리시간이 높은 경우 과소 추정되는 한계를 보였다. 향후 현장에서 적용하기 위해서는 모형 정확도 개선을 위하여 지속적인 연구가 필요하다.

Language: ko