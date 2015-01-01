|
Oh JS, Lee， Se-Won, Yoo， Sungjun, Mikyeong J. J. Transp. Res. 2020; 27(3): 17-33.
자동차 경음기 소음 및 상향등 점멸 신호에 대한 의미 해석과 정서 지각
Communication while driving is an essential condition for many users to use limited road resources together, but it is difficult to be regulated only by laws and institutions. Communication while driving, which is usually based on social norms, can help or pose a risk to traffic safety, depending on its method and content. This study analyzed the actual state of communication during driving through the flashing of a horn and high beam among the communication methods during driving, the meaning of signals interpreted by drivers, and the perceived emotional (anger) level. As a result of the study, drivers generally judged that other drivers than themselves operate the horn and high beam in a wider variety of situations, and were more negatively evaluating the reasons for operating the horn and high beams of other drivers. There were also different reactions depending on how the horn and high beams were operated. When the intensity of the horn and high beam flashing was weak, the ratio of interpreting it as positive or neutral meaning such as information transmission, attention ventilation, and concession expression was high. On the contrary, however, when the intensity of the stimulus is strong, the rate of interpretation as a negative meaning such as a request or protest was higher. Regarding the same horn sound or high beam stimulus, the perceived level of anger was low when the meaning was interpreted as a positive or neutral stimulus, but when interpreted as a unilateral demand or protest expression, a high anger response was shown. Communication while driving using a horn and high beam can act as a risk factor for traffic safety if the method is not appropriate, so it is judged that education on the correct communication method during driving should be strengthened.
Language: ko