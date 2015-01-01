Abstract

This study was conducted to explore the relationship between haste behavior and pain tolerance and how each variable works in the traffic scene. Therefore, data on drivers such as haste behavior, pain tolerance, driving tendency and risky driving experience were collected, and correlation analysis and multiple regression analysis were performed on the data of 201 people. As a result, it was found that the rush behavior and pain tolerance had a negative correlation, and as the pain tolerance level increased, the hurry behavior level decreased. In addition, haste behavior and pain tolerance were significant variables in negative driving tendency. Negative driving tendencies are driving traits that reflect the degree of rush, frustration, and lack of patience while driving. Negative driving tendencies were affecting hurry behaviors as static and pain tolerance as amulets. In particular, among the constituent factors of rush behavior, evaluation of discomfort and pain tolerance and commitment were significant variables. Through this, it was found that the negative driving tendency, which increases the risk of dangerous driving and accidents, is increased by the haste behavior due to discomfort, and is decreased by the ability to cope with and get out of the painful emotions better than others.

