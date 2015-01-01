Abstract

The installation of diagonal crosswalks is increasing in order to improve pedestrian safety and walking delay. In many cases, only vehicle delay was set as the main variable when determining the standard for installing diagonal crosswalks. This installation criterion has a limitation in that it cannot measure the safety of pedestrians and improvement of walking delay, which is the ultimate goal of installing diagonal crosswalks. This study analyzed the effects of before and after the installation of diagonal crosswalks by constructing a MOE that considers the improvement rate of walking delay, vehicle-to-person conflict, vehicle delay, and vehicle-to-vehicle conflict. As a result of the analysis, it was confirmed that the installation of diagonal crosswalks contributed to the reduction of pedestrian delays and the improvement of pedestrian safety by reducing the number of collisions with passengers. The MOE presented in this study was mainly affected by the number of conflicts and vehicle delays with large fluctuations, and the section in which operation was avoided in vehicle traffic volume above a certain level was also identified. The installation standard for diagonal crosswalks presented in this study is meaningful in that it considers both pedestrians and vehicle drivers and suggests a standard that meets the purpose of installing diagonal crosswalks.

Language: ko