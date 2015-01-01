Abstract

It is estimated that in the years leading up to the Second World War, less than one quarter of USA women held driver's licenses. Due to the absence of data on women's automotive participation prior to 1963, what is known about the female motorist of this era is limited. While feminist historians have painstakingly recovered the woman driver through traditional research methods, there remains an absence of first-hand accounts of women's automobile experience. This paper calls upon the narratives of 21 elderly women to provide new insight into women's automotive history. These rich oral histories not only fill in the gaps about what is known about women and cars, but examined through the lens of Portelli's "living voices", reveal how automotive experiences affected women's lives in the past, and how the meaning of those experiences has been remembered and reconstructed over time.

