SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Levels A. J. Transp. Hist. 2020; 41(3): 381-401.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/0022526620941200

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In the course of the twentieth century, planners have transformed cities by creating an "automobile urban fabric" and increasingly produced urban streets as spaces of "automobile inclusion", ordered by a seemingly rational "traffic logic". Streets have been primarily coded as a space for cars while excluding other traffic modes such as cyclists or pedestrians as well as uses that are not connected to movement. It is this logic and street code that the contemporary ideal of sustainable urban mobility aims to transform: streets should be made for people and accommodate different modes of mobility to overcome cars' supremacy. This paper takes current planning processes and developments in Berlin and New York as a starting point to explore cyclists' interest in street space and how it has historically developed since the mid-nineteenth century. Thereby, it will show that the history of urban automobility and urban cycling are deeply intertwined.


Language: en

Keywords

Automobility; Berlin; New York; Sustainable Mobility; urban development; urban streets

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print