Citation
Enigk DK, Emery Thompson M, Machanda ZP, Wrangham RW, Muller MN. Am. J. Phys. Anthropol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.



Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Chimpanzees (Pan troglodytes) are notable for exhibiting high levels of male-to-female aggression. Much of this aggression from adult males serves sexually coercive functions. Despite being smaller and lower-ranking than adult males, adolescent males also engage in regular aggression against adult females. Here, we test whether the primary function of this aggression is sexual coercion, as in adult males, or, alternatively, whether adolescent males use aggression to establish social dominance over females.
Language: en
Keywords
adolescence; dominance rank; intersexual aggression; mating behavior; sexual coercion