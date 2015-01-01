Abstract

PURPOSE This article describes two concussion models built on the current state of science that help illustrate the complicated interactions among the multiple factors that drive concussion symptoms. Consideration of these models remind practitioners, including speech-language pathologists, to attend to factors that increase the risk of patients developing prolonged symptoms, as well as attend to symptoms that result from various interactions and may differentially respond to specific treatments. In particular, the models encourage personalized or precision medicine and the implementation of targeted, coordinated therapies.

