Journal Article

Citation

Reale C, Novak LL, Robinson K, Simpson CL, Ribeiro JD, Franklin JC, Ripperger M, Walsh CG. AMIA Annu. Symp. Proc. 2020; 2020: 1050-1058.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, American Medical Informatics Association)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

33936481

Abstract

Primary care represents a major opportunity for suicide prevention in the military. Significant advances have been made in using electronic health record data to predict suicide attempts in patient populations. With a user-centered design approach, we are developing an intervention that uses predictive analytics to inform care teams about their patients' risk of suicide attempt. We present our experience working with clinicians and staff in a military primary care setting to create preliminary designs and a context-specific usability testing plan for the deployment of the suicide risk indicator.


Language: en
