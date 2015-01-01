|
Menon V, Kar SK, Ransing R, Sharma G, Pattnaik JI, Kaliamoorthy C, Varadharajan N, Mukherjee S, Agrawal A, Padhy SK, Arafat SY. Aust. N. Zeal. J. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
OBJECTIVE: Little is known about changes in quality of media reporting of suicide in the community following a celebrity suicide. Our objective was to compare trends in quality of media reporting of suicide, before and after the suicide of an Indian entertainment celebrity, against the World Health Organization suicide reporting guidelines.
India; suicide; suicide prevention; Celebrity; media reporting; Werther effect