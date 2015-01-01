Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This aim of this qualitative study was to explore the experiences of clinicians involved with inquiries into the mental health care of patients who were perpetrators of homicide in New Zealand.



METHODS: Our purposive sample comprised ten clinicians working in New Zealand district health board mental health services. These clinicians were individually interviewed. Interviews were audio-recorded, transcribed and thematically analysed. The coding framework was checked and peer reviewed by an independent researcher.



RESULTS: Five themes were identified: the inquiry process; emotional burden; impact on team dynamics; changes to individual clinical practice; and perceptions of inquiries being influenced by organisational culture. Clinicians involved with inquiries reported significant anxiety and disrupted multidisciplinary team dynamics. Some participants found inquiries led to changes to their clinical practice and perceived that a punitive organisational culture limited learning.



CONCLUSIONS: Clinicians perceived inquiries as threatening, anxiety provoking and primarily concerned with protecting organisational interests. Communication of the inquiry process and ensuring inquiry findings are disseminated may enhance clinicians' experiences of inquiries and facilitate their participation and their reflection on changes to clinical practice that could contribute to improving services. Support for clinicians and multidisciplinary teams should be emphasised by the commissioning agency.

