Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the factors affecting the hospital costs in the road traffic injuries.



METHODS: This applied study examined the information of patients presenting to Yazd Trauma Center in 2018. The data were extracted from Comprehensive Traffic Injuries System affiliated to the center, which were described with frequency, percentage, mean, and SD, and then analyzed using independent t-test and one-way ANOVA.



RESULTS: Most injuries (%66.4) are caused by motorcycle and pertained to head region (%61.8). Some significant correlations were found among gender, type of injury, patient's final status, site of road accident, patient's nationality, type of vehicle used at the time of accident, length of stay (hospital stay), patient's age, and hospital costs (p<0.05). Moreover, the costs were higher in men, and in those with head and neck injuries, dead casualties, suburban high-way accidents, motor cyclists, hospital stay longer than three days, and older patients.



CONCLUSION: Given the significant correlations between demographic and social variables under study, the results may be used in planning and designing strategies for controlling road traffic injuries and reducing the related hospitalization costs.

Language: en