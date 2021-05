Abstract

Non-suicidal-self-injury (NSSI) in adolescents needing inpatient treatment is a serious health risk behaviour. NSSI-specific treatment programs for inpatients hardly exist. "Cut the Cut" (CTC) is a new treatment program in intervals, addressing this problem. Aim of this pilot-study was to evaluate acceptability and feasibility of CTC. 23 female inpatients (12 CTC, 11 control, aged 15-17; mean = 16.80, SD.70) engaging in NSSI were evaluated for service user satisfaction, frequency, and severity of NSSI at T1 (admission), T2 (discharge after interval 1, CTC-group) and T3 (discharge). A qualitative interview was performed at T3. Significant improvement in NSSI-frequency was given (T1-T3: CTC p = 0.010; control p = 0.038). Severity of NSSI reduced slightly (mild NSSI: CTC p = 0.022, control p = 0.087; severe NSSI: CTC p = 0.111, control p = 0.066). Satisfaction of parents (T3 mean 28.38) and adolescents (T3 mean 26.11) in CTC was rated high. CTC is a feasible treatment option for inpatients engaging in NSSI. Further studies over time are needed.Trial registration Number DRKS00016762, 05.03.2019, retrospectively registered.

