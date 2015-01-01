Abstract

A previously healthy 51-year-old woman presented to the ED with a one-week history of malaise, myalgia, unsteadiness, and an intermittent mild headache. Physical examination revealed neurological signs including a broad-based gait and bilateral low amplitude tremor. Laboratory testing of electrolytes revealed acute severe hyponatremia (115 mmol/L). Further, history-taking revealed increased urinary frequency following regular consumption of an over-the-counter detoxification tea product. The patient made a good recovery following admission to the intensive care unit. We identify similar cases in the literature and explore potential causal mechanisms. This case highlights the importance of enquiring about the use of supplementary health products when taking a history, and specifically identifies a growing number of reports of acute severe hyponatremia following the use of "detox teas".

