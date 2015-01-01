|
Radell ML, Abo Hamza EG, Daghustani WH, Perveen A, Moustafa AA. Depress. Res. Treat. 2021; 2021: e6654503.
(Copyright © 2021, Hindawi Publishing)
33936814
Despite a large amount of research on depression and abuse, there is still a controversy on how abuse is measured and on childhood trauma's effect on the physiological function of adults. Here, we attempt to clarify the relationship between different types of abuse and depression while focusing on childhood abuse. This article, unlike prior research, provides an overview that addresses physical, psychological, and sexual abuse and their psychological impact on the victims.
Language: en