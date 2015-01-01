Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The COVID-19 pandemic and associated social distancing increased stressors related to risk for domestic conflict but increases in domestic conflict early in the pandemic have yet to be studied in community samples.



METHODS: Increase in domestic conflict (verbal or physical fights) since the beginning of the pandemic was assessed in 1196 partnered and cohabitating respondents, drawn from a nationally representative sample, in May 2020. Chi-square tests and logistic regression analyses were used to estimate associations of demographic characteristics and financial worry with domestic conflict.



RESULTS: An increase in domestic conflict was reported by 10.6% (95% CI 7.7-13.4) of the sample. Domestic conflict increase was significantly associated with younger age, lower education, and financial worry.



CONCLUSION: Increases in domestic conflict were seen in certain vulnerable groups and in those who report financial worry. Policies ensuring financial stability, particularly early in the disaster conditions, could reduce domestic conflict during continued COVID-19 conditions or other disasters.

Language: en