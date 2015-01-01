|
Citation
|
Locker AR, Finucane ML, Roth E, Carman KG, Breslau J. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: The COVID-19 pandemic and associated social distancing increased stressors related to risk for domestic conflict but increases in domestic conflict early in the pandemic have yet to be studied in community samples.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
COVID-19; Pandemic; Domestic Conflict; Financial Worry