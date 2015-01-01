Abstract

Correct interpretation of autopsy findings related to neck structures can be challenging and has tremendous legal importance. We describe a case of a 30-year-old man who was found dead in a hotel courtyard, facedown. The window of his hotel room on the 5th floor was wide open. Police investigation revealed that he was a gambler with many debts, leading them to suspect foul play. The body was transported for a forensic autopsy in a supine position. External examination showed multiple lacerations and contusions of the face and limbs, without signs of external neck injuries. Layer-by-layer neck dissection was unremarkable. Upon opening the pharynx and esophagus, dark purple discoloration of the pharyngeal mucosa could be seen, with a clearly defined margin to the pale circumferential appearance of the rest of the mucosa. To exclude possible tissue bruising due to potential neck compression, histological examination of the mucosa was carried out. Where the mucosa was purple in appearance, there was blood inside the blood vessels, while the vessels of the macroscopically pale mucosa were empty. After forensic autopsy and a detailed police investigation, the manner of death was ruled suicide. In the neck, differential diagnosis between hypostasis and bruising can be especially difficult in rapid, congestive deaths. Forensic pathologists have to be aware of many possible autopsy artifacts in this topographical region, one of those being "banding" of the esophagus. Herein we propose a possible pathophysiological mechanism behind this phenomenon.

Language: en