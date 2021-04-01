Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This study partially tests Agnew's (2005, 2011) general theory of crime and delinquency, drawing out the differential roles of parenting, constraints, and motivations when comparing general delinquency trajectories and serious delinquency trajectories.



METHODS: Using data from a 7-year follow-up study of 927 South Korean male adolescents, the study incorporates a group-based trajectory modeling to identify subgroups, each having a unique pattern of trajectories, respectively.



RESULTS: The models yielded 3 subgroups: Early onset & decreaser, Increaser & late peak, and Normative for general delinquency as well as Serious delinquent, Moderate delinquents, and Normative for serious delinquency. The results reveal that compared to Normative group, parenting styles were significant of both the Moderate and Serious delinquents groups for only serious delinquency even after controlling for constraints and motivations. The odds of belonging to both the Early-Onset & Decreaser and Increaser & Late Peak groups for general delinquency and the Moderate Delinquents group for serious delinquency were significantly higher for those who more frequently associated with delinquent peers. Depression was significant among members of the Early-Onset & Decreaser group, while school connectedness was significant among members of the Increaser & Late Peak group for general delinquency. There were no mediating role of constraints and motivations in the parent-delinquency prediction.



CONCLUSIONS: Intervention programs aimed at improving parenting skills can be developed to decrease the likelihood of delinquency.

Language: en