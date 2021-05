Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim was to determine the unique predictors of suicide risk in first-year college students. PARTICIPANTS: First-year students (Nā€‰=ā€‰665) at a Midwestern university participated.



METHODS: An online survey assessed Joiner's interpersonal factors (i.e., thwarted belongingness, perceived burdensomeness, and acquired capability) as well as intrapersonal factors (i.e., perfectionism, self-compassion, emotional intelligence/reactivity, and growth mindset) often associated with suicidal thoughts and actions.



RESULTS: Linear regression indicated that the factor set significantly predicted thoughts, F (12, 632) = 114.90, p <.000, R(2) =.680, and actions, F (12, 632) = 58.42, p <.000, R(2) =.526. Perceived burdensomeness, acquired capability, and underrepresented sexual orientation were positive predictors of both thoughts and actions, whereas growth mindset was a negative predictor of thoughts and stressful life events was a positive predictor of actions.



CONCLUSION: The results offer direction for evidence-informed interventions aimed at reducing suicide risk in first-year college students.

