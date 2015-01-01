|
Citation
|
Ettenhofer ML, Hungerford LD, Agtarap S. J. Head Trauma Rehabil. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: To evaluate a neurocognitive eye tracking task, the Bethesda Eye & Attention Measure (BEAM), for use in cognitive screening of patients with a history of mild traumatic brain injury (TBI). SETTING: US military TBI rehabilitation clinic. DESIGN/PARTICIPANTS: Cross-sectional study of 191 military personnel receiving outpatient services related to history of mild TBI. Main measures: BEAM; neuropsychological screening measures of attention, processing speed, executive function, and memory.
Language: en