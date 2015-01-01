|
Citation
|
Dupont D, Beaudoin C, Désiré N, Tran M, Gagnon I, Beauchamp MH. J. Head Trauma Rehabil. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: To report preliminary empirical data on a novel, developmentally appropriate, observational postconcussive symptoms inventory for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers. SETTING: Emergency departments of 2 tertiary, urban pediatric hospitals. PARTICIPANTS: Ninety-eight children (0-8 years of age; mean age at injury = 33.00, SD = 24.7 months) with mild traumatic brain injury (concussion) divided into younger (0-2 years) and older (3-8 years) age groups.
Language: en