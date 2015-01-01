SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Narang V, Kuckreja H, Oberoi N, Kaur J, Birdi NK, Mahajan S. J Indian Prosthodont Soc 2021; 21(2): 180-185.

(Copyright © 2021)

10.4103/jips.jips_24_21

unavailable

AIM: Denture marking has been advocated and recommended by many forensic organizations. The prosthodontists can play a significant role in the identification of geriatric population by adopting denture marking as a routine procedure. These stickers are easily readable and can be connected to smartphone devices without the need of specific equipment, store information in variety of ways, and cost-effective.The purpose of this study is to evaluate NFC stickers against physical insult; acid, base, and heat. SETTINGS AND DESIGN: In-vitro evaluation study.

MATERIALS AND METHODS: Denture bases were fabricated, using chemical and heat-cured acrylic resin. NFC stickers were incorporated using postfabrication inclusion method for chemically cured resin base and prefabrication inclusion method for heat-cured acrylic resin base. These bases were subjected to acid, alkali, and thermal insults. STATISTICAL ANALYSIS USED: Descriptive statistics.

RESULTS: Both pre and postfabrication inclusion NFC stickers were capable of withstanding various chemical and thermal assaults.

CONCLUSION: NFC stickers could be used as an adjunct to radio frequency identification (RFID) tags for denture identification. NFC stickers appear to be easy to use and more cost-effective than RFID tags.


Language: en

Denture labeling; forensic identification; near-field communication; radio frequency identification

