Abstract

AIM: Denture marking has been advocated and recommended by many forensic organizations. The prosthodontists can play a significant role in the identification of geriatric population by adopting denture marking as a routine procedure. These stickers are easily readable and can be connected to smartphone devices without the need of specific equipment, store information in variety of ways, and cost-effective.The purpose of this study is to evaluate NFC stickers against physical insult; acid, base, and heat. SETTINGS AND DESIGN: In-vitro evaluation study.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Denture bases were fabricated, using chemical and heat-cured acrylic resin. NFC stickers were incorporated using postfabrication inclusion method for chemically cured resin base and prefabrication inclusion method for heat-cured acrylic resin base. These bases were subjected to acid, alkali, and thermal insults. STATISTICAL ANALYSIS USED: Descriptive statistics.



RESULTS: Both pre and postfabrication inclusion NFC stickers were capable of withstanding various chemical and thermal assaults.



CONCLUSION: NFC stickers could be used as an adjunct to radio frequency identification (RFID) tags for denture identification. NFC stickers appear to be easy to use and more cost-effective than RFID tags.

Language: en