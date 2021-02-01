Abstract

With the increased need for convenient, inexpensive, and environmentally friendly ways to commute, there has come an explosion of alternative modes of transportation, especially in metropolitan areas. Traditional alternative modes of transportation such as shared rides, increased use of public transportation, and walking or biking have become popular compared with single-passenger car rides. The standing electric scooter (ES) is the newest addition to this group that has proliferated in the market since its first introduction in 2017. Based on current use, it is expected that in 2024, 4.6 million short-term-use ESs will be in operation worldwide...

Language: en