Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The objective of this study was to use quantitative and qualitative data to gather information about emergency medicine and psychiatric provider perspectives regarding the evolution of a violence risk screening process including the simultaneous implementation of a universal suicide screening program.



METHODS: A retrospective review of violence risk screening data for 496 patient encounters over a 2-year period and across 4 phases of implementation and improvement was completed. Four focus groups were conducted with emergency medicine and psychiatric providers using nondirective facilitation methods to gather data regarding provider perspectives about violence and suicide risk screening. The focus groups were recorded, transcribed, and analyzed for thematic content.



RESULTS: Four of the 6 violence risk screening items were most strongly associated with high-risk stratification across all phases. There were no changes in proportions of positive responses for 3 of the items. The proportion of positive responses for the other items changed significantly after expert feedback and clarification of item wording. Only 3% of the focus group passages included discussion of the universal suicide screening program.



CONCLUSIONS: The providers indicated that they believed the violence risk screening and suicide screening procedures helped improve clinical thoroughness and documentation. Ongoing feedback between providers and program developers was beneficial. The implementation of the universal suicide screening process was relatively seamless for these providers.

Language: en