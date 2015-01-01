Abstract

Violence risk assessment is a requisite component of mental health treatment. Adhering to standards of care and ethical and legal requirements necessitates a cogent process for conducting, and then documenting, other-directed violence (ODV) risk screening, assessment, and management. In this 5-part series, we describe a model for achieving therapeutic risk management of the potentially violent patient, with essential elements involving: clinical interview augmented by structured screening or assessment tools; risk stratification in terms of temporality and severity; chain analysis to intervene on the functions of ODV ideation and behavior; and a personalized safety plan to mitigate/manage risk. In this fourth column of the series, we describe chain analysis as a critical tool for assessing and intervening on ODV ideation and behavior. We identify the pathways of reinforcement that can cause ODV to persist, and how to navigate potential barriers to completing ODV chains. Using a case example, we demonstrate how to apply chain analysis to ODV ideation and behavior and offer interventional strategies that can be used to disrupt the chain and ultimately reduce the risk for violence.



Keywords: Interpersonal violence

Language: en