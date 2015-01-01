Abstract

BACKGROUND: Early access to a monetary loan may mitigate some of the socioeconomic burden associated with surgical treatment and lost wages following injury. The primary objective of this study was to determine the willingness of orthopaedic trauma patients in Uganda to accept a formal financial loan shortly after their time of injury.



METHODS: A consecutive sample of adult orthopaedic trauma patients admitted to Uganda's national referral hospital was included in the survey. The primary outcome was the self-reported willingness to accept a financial loan. Secondary outcomes included the preferred loan terms, fracture treatment costs, and the factors associated with loan willingness.



RESULTS: Of the 40 respondents (mean age, 40 years; 58% male), the median annual income was $582 United States dollars (USD) (range: $0-$6720). Around 50% reported a willingness to accept a loan with any terms. Patients requested loans with a median principal of $500 USD and a median interest rate of 5% with 12 months to pay back. Patients had received loans with a median principal of $142 USD, an interest rate of 10%, and payback of 6 months. These received loans covered a mean of 63% of the treatment costs. Patients with higher median incomes ($857 USD vs $342 USD) were more willing to accept a loan.



CONCLUSION: This study demonstrated a limited interest of orthopaedic trauma patients in Uganda to procure loans through formalized lending. This observed resistance must be overcome in future programs that rely on mechanisms such as conditional cash transfers or microfinancing to improve clinical and socioeconomic outcomes after injury.

