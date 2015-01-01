|
Citation
|
Sparks B. Sex Res. Social Policy 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, National Sexuality Resource Center)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33936320
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: The rise of technology has ushered in a new means of sexual expression, commonly referred to as sexting, which involves the sending of sexual messages or images of oneself to another person. Growing in popularity particularly among youth and young adults, the sending of images to current or potential romantic or sexual partners is increasingly becoming part of courting and relationship maintenance rituals. Yet this new domain of sexual agency has been met with a rise in the non-consensual dissemination of intimate or nude photographs to third parties, in some cases to humiliate or shame the creator of the image.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Sexual violence; Image-based sexual abuse; Revenge pornography; Romantic relationships; Sexual ethics; Sexuality