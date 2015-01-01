SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Câmara Pestana P, Ferreira C, Santos AL, Jerónimo J, Ganança L. Acta Med. Port. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Sibutramine is a serotonin-norepinephrine-dopamine reuptake inhibitor, initially developed as a potential antidepressant and later approved for the management of obesity. Sibutramine use is also associated with psychiatric symptoms, namely mania, panic attacks, and, less frequently, psychosis. We report the case of a 32-year-old man, admitted to our hospital due to a suicide attempt in the context of sibutramine-associated psychosis. The symptoms remitted completely after discontinuation of sibutramine and a brief period of antipsychotic medication. The aim of this manuscript is to highlight the importance of the recognition of sibutramine-associated psychosis, to discuss the possible pathophysiology and the proper clinical and therapeutic management.


Suicide; Liaison Psychiatry; Psychotic Disorders; Sibutramine

