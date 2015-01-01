|
de Los Reyes S, Dude A, Adams M, Castille D, Ouyang DW, Plunkett BA. Am. J. Perinatol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to evaluate whether the risk of perinatal depression is associated with body mass index (BMI) category. STUDY DESIGN: We performed a retrospective cohort study of women who completed an Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale (EPDS) questionnaire during the antepartum period at an integrated health system from January 2003 to May 2018. Risk of perinatal depression was defined as a score of ≥10 on the EPDS or an affirmative response to thoughts of self-harm. Risk of perinatal depression was compared by first trimester BMI category, defined as underweight (BMI: <18.5 kg/m(2)), normal weight (BMI: 18.5-24.9 kg/m(2)), overweight (BMI: 25.0-29.9 kg/m(2)), or obese (BMI: ≥30.0 kg/m(2)). Univariable analyses were performed using χ(2), Fisher's exact test, analysis of variance, Kruskal-Wallis, and Wilcoxon rank-sum tests as appropriate to evaluate the association between maternal BMI category, demographic and clinical characteristics, and risk of perinatal depression. Logistic multivariable regression models were performed to adjust for potential confounders identified as variables with p < 0.10 in univariable analysis.
