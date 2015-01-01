|
Lanfredi M, Macis A, Ferrari C, Meloni S, Pedrini L, Ridolfi ME, Zonca V, Cattane N, Cattaneo A, Rossi R. Borderline Personal. Disord. Emot. Dysregul. 2021; 8(1): e14.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Emotion Dysregulation (ED), childhood trauma and personality are linked to the occurrence of maladaptive behaviours in adolescence which, in turn, may be related to increased risk for psychopathology in the life course. We sought to explore the relationship among the occurrence of different clusters of maladaptive behaviours and ED, clinical features (i.e. impulsivity, childhood maltreatment, anxiety, depressive symptoms) and personality traits that have been found to be associated to Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD), in a sample of 179 adolescent students.
Adolescents; Depression; Emotion dysregulation; Borderline personality disorder; Maladaptive behaviours