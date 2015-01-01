Abstract

BACKGROUND: Previous studies have reported increased risks of psychiatric disorders in offspring who have lost a parent, but knowledge is lacking on the risks of several specific disorders and comorbidity. The present study investigated the influence of parental death by external causes during childhood and adolescence on risk of a range of psychiatric disorders and comorbidity.



METHOD: The study cohort comprised 655,477 individuals born 1970-2012 with a link to both parents. Data on deceased parent's cause and date of death between 1970 and 2012 and offspring's psychiatric disorders between 2008 and 2012 were retrieved from four longitudinal Norwegian registers. Data were analyzed with Cox regression.



RESULTS: Compared to nonexposed offspring, offspring exposed to parental death by external causes had a significantly increased risk of depressive disorders, reactions to stress, anxiety disorders, substance use disorders, developmental disorders, childhood behavioral and emotional disorders, psychotic disorders, bipolar disorder, personality disorders, and psychiatric comorbidity, but not eating disorders. These increased risks were especially evident following parental suicide and accidental falls and poisoning. No differences were evident depending on gender of the deceased or age at bereavement, and generally no significant interactions with gender of the bereaved offspring were evident.



CONCLUSIONS: The improved insight into several different psychiatric disorders and psychiatric comorbidity should guide postvention measures aimed at children and adolescents at greatest risk of future sequelae.

Language: en