|
Citation
|
Ainamani HE, Rukundo GZ, Nduhukire T, Ndyareba E, Hecker T. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry Ment. Health 2021; 15(1): e22.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Child maltreatment poses high risks to the mental health and cognitive functioning of children not only in childhood but also in later life. However, it remains unclear whether child maltreatment is directly associated with impaired cognitive functioning or whether this link is mediated by mental health problems. Our study aimed at examining this research question among children and adolescents in Uganda.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Child maltreatment; Mental health; Cognitive functions; East Africa