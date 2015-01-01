|
Lynn-Green EE, Jaźwińska K, Beckman AL, Latham SR. Crisis 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)
BACKGROUND: Healthcare workers are at elevated risk for suicide; though it has yet to be studied, this risk may be exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. News media coverage of high-profile suicide is associated with an increased risk of subsequent suicides. No analysis has yet been published of US media practices for reporting on healthcare worker suicides during the pandemic. Aims: The researchers aimed to evaluate pandemic-era media practices by investigating adherence to best-practice suicide reporting guidelines in coverage of Dr. Lorna Breen's death.
COVID-19; ethics; healthcare professionals; media coverage; suicide contagion