Abstract

BACKGROUND: There are concerning rates of suicidality among asylum seekers and refugees in Australia, and tailored suicide prevention initiatives are needed. Aims: We aimed to evaluate the impact of a tailored suicide prevention education program for people working with asylum seekers and refugees.



METHOD: Attendees of the education program completed self-report questionnaires at pretraining, posttraining, and 4-6 months follow-up.



RESULTS: Over 400 workers, volunteers, and students across Australia took part in the education program. A series of linear mixed-effects models revealed significant improvements in outcome measures from pretraining (n = 247) to posttraining (n = 231). Improvements were maintained at follow-up (n = 75). Limitations: Limitations of this research were the lack of a control group and a low follow-up response rate.



CONCLUSION: Findings suggest that a 2 days tailored suicide prevention education program contributes to significant improvements in workers' attitudes toward suicide prevention, and their confidence and competence in assessing and responding to suicidal distress.

Language: en