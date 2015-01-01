SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Procter N, Posselt M, Ferguson M, McIntyre H, Kenny MA, Curtis R, Loughhead M, Clement N, Mau V. Crisis 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)

10.1027/0227-5910/a000777

BACKGROUND: There are concerning rates of suicidality among asylum seekers and refugees in Australia, and tailored suicide prevention initiatives are needed. Aims: We aimed to evaluate the impact of a tailored suicide prevention education program for people working with asylum seekers and refugees.

METHOD: Attendees of the education program completed self-report questionnaires at pretraining, posttraining, and 4-6 months follow-up.

RESULTS: Over 400 workers, volunteers, and students across Australia took part in the education program. A series of linear mixed-effects models revealed significant improvements in outcome measures from pretraining (n = 247) to posttraining (n = 231). Improvements were maintained at follow-up (n = 75). Limitations: Limitations of this research were the lack of a control group and a low follow-up response rate.

CONCLUSION: Findings suggest that a 2 days tailored suicide prevention education program contributes to significant improvements in workers' attitudes toward suicide prevention, and their confidence and competence in assessing and responding to suicidal distress.


mental health; refugees; asylum seekers; suicide prevention education; temporary protection visas

